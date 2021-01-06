Designers update progress on Nicklaus-designed South Buffalo golf course

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Work is going to begin this Spring on a golf course in South Buffalo designed by golfing great, the “Golden Bear” Jack Nicklaus.



On Tuesday, Designers with Nicklaus’ Company visited the piece of land near South Park where the course will be built. Attorney Kevin Gaughan says this project will be a game-changer for the Queen City.

“The day is going to come when the terrible virus that’s afflicted us is going to go away. And we’re going to get back to the work of strengthening and securing buffalo’s future and creating these wonderful public amenities to attracting people to our wonderful city.” Kevin Gaughan, Attorney

Shovels will hit the dirt in the spring.