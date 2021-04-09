Despite pandemic challenges, Buffalo gym plans large expansion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Despite countless challenges over the past year including two shutdowns, one Buffalo gym is expanding massively.

Sweat Society on Hertel Avenue will move down the street to a much bigger space.

Inside Sweat Society, Trainer Chloe Greenfield guides her class through 10 HIIT exercises in this class called “Triple Threat.”

The gym has a variety of classes that use treadmills, free weights, TRX and punching bags.

Owner of Sweat Society Lex Chambers told us, “Back to the basics simple, we always want people to leave feeling stronger, but we also want it to be fun and it is in there.”

The gym is in a one-room studio, and with the pandemic precautions in place now. There is no room to have personal training clients in here at the same time as group classes.

But coming this summer, Sweat Society will move into a brand new space down the road that will more than double its size.

“We’re just so excited, it’s hard to even put words on it.”

Owner Lex Chambers says the gym will take up two floors of this building on the corner of Parkside Avenue.

The first floor will hold just group classes, the second floor will have an open gym and private areas for personal training.

It was important for Chambers to stay on Hertel for the expansion.

“Everyone is welcome here, it has great energy, so we really kind of felt their energy matched our energy perfectly,” Chambers said.

Chambers fell in love with working out at a young age, running the Buffalo Half Marathon in just seventh grade.

She opened Sweat Society back in June of 2018 and shortly after opening, she installed an air filtration system here. She thought it’d help her client’s breath while working out.

Little did she know what was coming her way.

“I think people thought I was crazy, but once COVID hit you could not get these things anywhere.”

In the past year, she’s been forced to close the gym twice.

At one point, the gym’s trainers were relying on the sidewalk out front to hold classes.

It’s been anything but easy for the small business during this pandemic, but despite all the challenges thrown their way, Sweat Society is coming out of this stronger than ever.