Despite warnings, fans try and catch glimpse of the action at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Despite warnings from city officials, baseball fans are doing anything they can to see inside Sahlen Field.

Outside the ballpark on Oak Street, fans sported Blue Jays, Marlins, and even Bisons gear.

One man tells us he drove all the way from Arizona to witness history on the diamond.

“It’s almost like the Dodgers playing all their home games in Mexico, and you have the Jays playing all their home games in Buffalo. That’s history! So it’s worth the drive,” the man said. “Aw man, it’s awesome, the crowd here on the on-ramp freeway they’re awesome, woooh! They rock, fun crowd.”

We’re told a state trooper showed up to clear the fans.

A state police captain says troopers will make frequent checks of that area to make sure people aren’t congregating.

The Jays are back in action at Sahlen Field tomorrow night to host to the Tampa Bay Rays.