Developer Douglas Jemal honored for contributions to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A prominent developer is getting recognized for his projects, which have helped revive the Queen City.

Douglas Jemal was honored by the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site Foundation on Tuesday night. He received their 2021 Theodore Roosevelt Award for Exemplary Citizenship and Service.

Jemal owns several large properties in downtown Buffalo, including Seneca One Tower and Statler City. He says he wants to give back to this community.

“I’ll tell you something,” Jemal says. “I’ve found my place in life. I love this place. I love this community.”

Jemal recently purchased the Hyatt Regency hotel in Buffalo. He was the only bidder at $15 million.