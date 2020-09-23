Developer proposes plan for parking and apartments between I-190/Skyway interchange

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is recommending Douglas Development Corporation to be the designated developer of a small, city-owned downtown parking lot.

The company may be best known in Buffalo as the crew behind the redevelopment of Seneca One Tower.

This new project, which is adjacent to the tower, is called 61 Terrace. The plan is to construct a nine-story mixed-use development between the I-190 and Skyway interchange.

“When I looked down at that lot from Seneca One, I saw the perfect site to continue building this great new neighborhood we’re creating,” said Douglas Jemal, Douglas Development’s CEO & founder. “It’s also a really cool site to build something on, with the highways, like raceways, wrapping around it.”

The $42 million, 300,000 square-foot structure would feature a four-level parking structure, along with five floors of apartments targeted toward workers at the Seneca One Tech Hub. In all, there would be 500 parking spaces and nearly 200 apartments.

“We have an opportunity for an asphalt, surface lot to become the site of the next key piece of our City’s rapidly evolving downtown. This is the kind of development I envisioned when I announced the Race for Place initiative in my 2020 State of the City Address,” Mayor Brown said. “I will be asking the Buffalo Common Council and the

Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency to name Douglas Jemal and his firm, the designated developer for 61 Terrace.”

Douglas Development has proposed collaborating with Antunovich Associates, an architectural firm.

The Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency Board of Directors will vote on the designation for the portion of the property it owns on Thursday. Also that day, Brown’s designated developer request for the portion will be filed with the Buffalo Common Council.

