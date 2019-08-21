Developer Rocco Termini drops lawsuit over 201 Ellicott project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A developer is dropping a lawsuit over plans to develop a downtown Buffalo parking lot into a housing complex and grocery.

A document filed in State Supreme Court and obtained by News 4, shows developer Rocco Termini agreed to drop the litigation.

Termini sued the city and Ciminelli Real Estate, to stop the project planned for Ellicott Street.

The suit claimed harm because the project would take over hundreds of parking spots.

Plans call for a grocery to be run by the owner of Braymiller Market in Hamburg and about 200 affordable housing units.