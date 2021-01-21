Developer whose company owns Seneca One Tower, Statler, pardoned by Trump

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Real estate developer Douglas Jemal has been pardoned.

This was one of the final things former president Donald Trump did before his presidency came to an end on Wednesday.

Jemal’s company, Douglas Development, owns Seneca One Tower and the Statler. He also owns property in Washington D.C.

In 2006, Jemal had been convicted of wire fraud and was given probation as a sentence.

In a statement, White House officials say Jemal was pardoned because of his work rebuilding many urban inner cities.