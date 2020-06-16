Development company starting construction on former Gates Circle offices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The neighborhood around Gates Circle is about to get a major facelift.

TM Montante Development announced it will start construction on the 1275 Delaware Avenue project.

Crews will turn the old Delaware Avenue medical center offices into a mixed-use development.

It’s part of the larger Lancaster Square at Gates Circle project.

The president of the company says it will help bring life back to that part of Delaware Ave.

This current project is expected to cost nearly $12.5 million.