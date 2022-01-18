Digging out across the city

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The snow has stopped, but a huge clean-up job is still underway in many areas, including throughout the City of Buffalo.

Many residents spent Tuesday morning digging their cars out of the snow. Several side streets were snow covered, slick and often filled with buried vehicles.

Mark and Sandy Fantauzzo have lived in Riverside the past 21 years. While they are used to the snow, they say it took them more than two hours to dig out and that their street hasn’t been touched by a plow.

“Just clean it up and send a plow down, please,” they said. “If it comes down and moves most of the snow, we can clean up the rest. People are willing to move the snow, but there’s just nowhere to put it.”

In the meantime, DPW Commissioner Mike Finn says the city is working around the clock to clear residential streets. He says there are 35-40 pieces of equipment moving through the city and county. That includes several dumptrucks that moved massive amounts of snow from Allen Town this morning.

Finn is asking residents to follow alternate parking regulations, so plows can get down and clear the roads. He says it’s also important for residents to clear their sidewalks.