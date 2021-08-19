Diocese: Abuse allegations against seven priests substantiated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Allegations of abuse by seven priests have been substantiated, the Diocese of Buffalo has announced.

Bishop Michael Fisher announced that he has accepted the recommendations of the Independent Review Board.

Of the seven priests, six have died. Rev. Donald Lutz is the only one who’s still alive.

• Reverend Donald J. Lutz

• Reverend Daniel G. Duggan (deceased)

• Reverend Ralph P. Federico (deceased)

• Reverend Edward L. Kazmierczak (deceased)

• Reverend Leo F. Reddy (deceased)

• Reverend David V. Roche (deceased)

• Reverend George J. Brennan (deceased)

Lutz has been assigned to permanent administrative leave. He is not allowed to present himself as a priest publicly, and cannot preside over public celebration of sacraments, including mass.

Along with this, Lutz will be subject to a recently implemented monitoring program.

Additionally, the Diocese announced that allegations of abuse by Rev. Paul Nogaro were not substantiated. He can continue in active ministry.

A full list of credibly accused priests can be found here.