Diocese making it easier to report abuse with addition to website

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has added a new section to its website to help people seeking to report abuse.
The heading on the page says “Report Abuse/Misconduct/Fraud,” and can be found here.
Following an introductory message by Bishop Richard Malone, three options are presented.
- Call 911 – for those in imminent danger
- Contact the Victims Assistance Coordinator – (716) 895-3010 or Jacqueline.joy@ccwny.org
- Contact EthicsPoint – a confidential way to report abuse or misconduct via a toll-free hotline or website.