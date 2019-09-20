Diocese making it easier to report abuse with addition to website

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has added a new section to its website to help people seeking to report abuse.

The heading on the page says “Report Abuse/Misconduct/Fraud,” and can be found here.

Following an introductory message by Bishop Richard Malone, three options are presented.

  1. Call 911 – for those in imminent danger
  2. Contact the Victims Assistance Coordinator – (716) 895-3010 or Jacqueline.joy@ccwny.org
  3. Contact EthicsPoint – a confidential way to report abuse or misconduct via a toll-free hotline or website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss