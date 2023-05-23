BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced 47 new priest assignments across Western New York on Tuesday, which they say may be the largest number of priest assignments in the Diocese’s 176-year history.

They are calling it an “increase in the momentum” of the Road to Renewal program, which is grouping parishes into “families,” which each one containing two to six parishes.

“Brothers, I need you. I need you to support the mission of the Church with all of your gifts and

expertise,” Bishop Michael Fisher said. “Be supportive of one another and work as a team to provide for our people’s spiritual needs.”

The current appointments are effective June 1, June 5, June 15 and July 1.

You can find the full list of new assignments below.