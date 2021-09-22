Diocese of Buffalo once again requiring masks at mass

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Diocese of Buffalo now requires masks for anyone attending church. According to the diocese, this will be for entry, exit, and when receiving Holy Communion.

Churchgoers may “relax their mask” if they “feel comfortable to do so” when seated, the Diocese says. It also says the reduction of capacity and seating to “introduce more space” is at the discretion of the parish.

Masks became optional for mass back in June when the Diocese aligned its policy with the CDC.

Other practices remain in place, such as Eucharistic Ministers having to wear masks while distributing the Eucharist, and continuing to disinfect worship spaces after each mass.

You can have a look at the Diocese’s updated guidance below: