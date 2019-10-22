Diocese of Buffalo reveals newly formatted lists for priests with substantiated sex abuse claims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Diocese of Buffalo has a newly formatted list of Diocesan and Religious Order priests with substantiated claims of sexual abuse of a minor or vulnerable adult.

According to the Diocese, these lists include priests whose names were previously published. Deceased priests who have received only a single allegation after their death are not included in the public listing.

“This is not to minimize the allegation, but to point out how difficult it is to substantiate an allegation. Every accused person is entitled to due process and to defense of his reputation. Yet, a deceased priest cannot defend his good name. However, if a deceased priest receives two or more allegations his name will be added to the list,” the Diocese says.

Names will continue to be added to the list if new allegations are received and substantiated after investigation, and recommendations from the Independent Review Board are accepted by Bishop Malone, according to a Diocese spokesperson.

All living Diocesan priests with substantiated allegations remain on administrative leave.

To see the Diocesan list click here.

To see the Religious Order list click here.