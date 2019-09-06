Diocese responds to call for bishop to step down

The Buffalo Diocese has responded to the call for Bishop Richard Malone to step down from the Movement to Restore Trust.

In a statement, the diocese says the bishop is disappointed to hear the news.

It went on to say that “Bishop Malone was looking forward to continuing to cooperate with the MRT and regrets that the work will now have to be done without their assistance.”

The statement also said the bishop will continue to work with other organizations in the diocese to help victims and survivors of sexual abuse start to heal.

Read the full statement below: