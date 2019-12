BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins was making a stop at Oishei Children’s Hospital on Monday, he made time to help sing a Disney favorite…or something like it.

Dawkins was dropping off donations from the toy drive he hosted with the BFLO store.

He and Frozen‘s Elsa delivered a Dawkins-inspired rendition of the movie’s biggest song — “Let It Go,” but with a fun twist. Watch the video above.