BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Common Council members questioned the city’s snow plan for the upcoming winter Tuesday during a roughly two-hour community meeting with various officials from local departments.

Common Council President Darius Pridgen said he was “disappointed” after newly appointed emergency services manager Thomas Luby said he did not feel anything needed to be changed to the current plan, adding that serious incidents can bring different dynamics that are difficult to account for.

“This is about lives, this isn’t a got you moment,” Pridgen said. “I’m a little disappointed because I thought whoever we hired would take this to another level and look at what is before us and say ‘yeah, right away we need to do A, B and C so that we respond better’ or we need to add that specificity that says ‘this triggers this.'”

Pridgen also said he wanted a hands-on, comprehensive test of the plan where everyone involved would work together to show they’re ready. Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo mentioned that an executive-level test had been done and that future meetings are in place, but Pridgen responded by saying he was “concerned” that a more all-encompassing test run involving “grassroots level” workers had not been conducted.

“We got to be uber-prepared,” Pridgen said.

Councilmember Rasheed N.C. Wyatt expressed similar concerns to Pridgen, saying that residents need to be well informed of the plan and in his view, messages about the city’s preparation have missed the mark.

“This is storm season, and it just doesn’t seem that it’s translated to these folks that we’re ready,” Wyatt said. “It’s not about me being contrary, it’s about me speaking up for the people who aren’t here to speak for themselves … We have residents on pins and needles right now.”

In terms of changes brought about by the new snow plan, Renaldo discussed various equipment purchased by the city to help with snow removal and safety, including UTVs that will bring versatility which was lacking during the Christmas blizzard.

More than 100 Buffalo Fire Department members completed an online safety course for vehicles such as the UTVs and snowmobiles, and protective gear was ordered for those firefighters. In the field training still needs to be completed, but Renaldo expects that to be done by mid-December.

“Are we more prepared now than we were last year at this time? The answer to that question in my view is a resounding yes,” Renaldo said.

Buffalo Fire currently has eight of its 20 firehouses without emergency generators, but Renaldo said work is being done with city officials to ensure funds are there to get the generators up and running soon.

In addition to equipment, a new mobile alert system, iPause, has been brought to the city which Luby said will supply more targeted alerts to residents during catastrophic events. Those living in Buffalo don’t have to sign up for iPause, unlike BuffAlert.

The city is also in discussions with Buffalo Public Schools to add more warming shelters and other community centers that could be used during storms, DPW Commissioner Nate Marton said. Shelters would be staffed by community services workers and supplies would come in on an as-needed basis. Marton added that it is currently not feasible to have a shelter in every neighborhood, however.

The meeting adjourned around 6 p.m., with Councilmember David Rivera saying he wanted written responses from each department to all of the council’s prepared questions.

