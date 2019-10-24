Disney On Ice returns to the KeyBank Center in January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The “happiest place on earth” once again comes to Buffalo in the form of the “happiest show on ice.”

Dust off those Mickey Mouse ears and Cinderella glass slippers and get ready for the return of Disney On Ice to KeyBank Center in January. Would it be winter in Buffalo without this attraction?

This year your favorite Disney stories come to life as they present “Celebrate Memories.”

The show will perform seven times between January 23 and January 26.

Tickets go on sale next Tuesday, October 29, at 10 a.m. Those interested can buy tickets at the KeyBank Center box office, online at tickets.com or by calling 888-223-6000.