BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A “disturbance” outside PS 099 Stanley M. Makowski Early Childhood Center on Jefferson Avenue briefly caused the elementary school to be locked from the outside Tuesday, a Buffalo Public School spokesperson confirmed.

A BPS official told News 4 that after the incident happened in the neighborhood around the school “school officials followed the necessary precautions and initiated a lockout to ensure the safety of all staff and students,” a written statement shared by Buffalo Public Schools stated.

A BPS official said that the Buffalo Police Department arrived “within minutes” and investigated the incident.

“Shortly afterward, the Buffalo Police deemed the school safe enough to resume a regular schedule, and the lockout was lifted.”

According to BPS’ website, the school serves students from pre-kindergarten to fourth grade.

News 4 has reached out to the Buffalo Police Department and is waiting to hear back.