BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — BIDCO divers plunged into the water Thursday to make repairs to the hull of USS The Sullivans.

A new video captured by an underwater drone, released by the United States Coast Guard, showed divers looking for breaches in the warship.

The divers were able to plug five holes in the hull in the 2” to 3” size.

In addition, the ship is stable at 15.4 degrees to the starboard side, and 11,420 gallons of water were pumped from the bow of the ship, according to the Unified Command team.

Here are other Thursday updates on USS The Sullivans:

Weather conditions deteriorated from the previous day. Strong winds gusting up to 40 MPH have slowed progress.

Security of the site and workers is primary and a site safety plan is in place.

patio to be opened. 7,510 gallons of oily waste and 9 cubic yards of oily debris to date.

Bow is now sitting 6” off the bottom of the river where the ship is moored.

capture footage of the damage control process. BIDCO teams have added a gangway from the pier to the stern of the ship for worker access.

Divers in the water today and are continuing their hull survey and inspection.

T&T Marine has added two new team members. They are using the information gathered and

developing an entry plan to safely enter the ship.