Dixon sends letter to NYSDOT urging officials to increase speed on Scajaquada

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A letter urging officials to restore the speed limit to 50 miles per hour on the Scajaquada has been submitted to the New York State Department of Transportation by Erie County Legislator Lynne Dixon.

Dixon says she understands the decision to lower the speed limit was reaction to a horrific tragedy, but she agrees with community members who believe it’s time to reconsider.

“The DOT estimates 75,000 cars travel this stretch daily. The lowered speed limit has caused heavy delays along with dangerous situations in which some cars abide by the speed limit and others continue to drive at a high rate of speed. I am hopeful that the DOT will consider these factors, listen to the residents of our community, and ultimately decide to raise the speed limit back to 50 miles per hour,” Dixon added.

Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra has generated thousands of signatures on an online petition in favor of restoring the speed limit to 50 miles per hour on the 198.

“I think the state might have made this highway more dangerous because some people are driving 30 miles per hour, some forty, some fifty, so you have a hodge-podge right now, and the way the highway is set up, it’s very difficult for law enforcement agencies to position themselves to even stop people who might be exceeding the speed limit,” said Giambra.

Since news of the petition, the state has decided on a stalled plan to turn the expressway into a boulevard.

Read Dixon’s letter below: