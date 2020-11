(WIVB)–Operation Rock Out Hunger kicks off today for the 15th year in a row and that means DJ Jickster has put on his warmest coat and socks and he’s moving outdoors!

Jickster, for folks who are not familiar with the annual appeal, joined us via Zoom to tell us what it’s all about.

On New 4 at 4 we discussed with him what specific items he needs, how it’s set up so that people don’t have to interact with other people due to the pandemic, and much more.

