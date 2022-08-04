BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says DNA evidence linked an Amherst man to an incident outside the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino earlier this year.

On January 4, the District Attorney’s Office says Joseph Whitney, 38, used a wrench to break a window on someone’s vehicle. They say the victim, who was identified as a man in his mid-50s, came out of the casino and approached Whitney, who allegedly responded by punching the victim in the face with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground.

After this, the DA’s office says Whitney ran from the scene with the victim’s bag, which contained $1,400 in cash. The victim received treatment for a knee injury and facial swelling at an urgent care facility.

The DA’s office says the DNA that linked Whitney to the scene was found on the door of the victim’s vehicle.

Whitney, who pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, could spend up to seven years in prison. He’ll be sentenced as a second violent felony offender on September 15.

For now, Whitney is being held without bail.