BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As it turns out, nearly 40 percent of voters in this past week’s #Just4Fun poll don’t make the end piece of bread part of their sandwich.
Then again, nearly just as many voters say they do eat it. But there’s another factor at play — the type of bread! About one-quarter of voters say that matters. Here are this week’s results:
There’s a french fry for everyone, so we want to know your favorite non-traditional shape of fry. Vote in this week’s poll here!
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.