BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As it turns out, nearly 40 percent of voters in this past week’s #Just4Fun poll don’t make the end piece of bread part of their sandwich.

Then again, nearly just as many voters say they do eat it. But there’s another factor at play — the type of bread! About one-quarter of voters say that matters. Here are this week’s results:

#Just4Fun, we want to know…



Do you eat the end piece of a loaf of bread? 🍞 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) July 18, 2023

