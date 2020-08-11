Doctor who worked for ECMC clinic charged with forcible touching

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A doctor who worked out of an ECMC clinic in Depew has been charged with forcible touching.

According to a Buffalo police report, Mark Fisher was accused of the crime after an alleged incident in August of last year.

The complainant, a 37-year-old Buffalo woman, says Fisher told her he wanted to take her home and do things to her, the report says.

The complainant also says Fisher grabbed her buttocks when she was leaving the exam room, and that when she turned around, the doctor grabbed her breasts.

Fisher was issued a ticket. He’s scheduled to be in Buffalo City Court on August 26.

ECMC says Fisher was removed from practicing for ECMC, and they say he works for the University at Buffalo.

