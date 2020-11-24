Doctor explains COVID-related heart condition that sidelined Bills TE for rest of season

(WIVB)–Buffalo Bills Tight End Tommy Sweeney is now out for the season after developing a heart condition related to a fight with COVID-19.

He has myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart.

A doctor with Rochester Regional Health, who isn’t treating Sweeney, says the condition can cause difficulty breathing, chest pain, fatigue, or even dangerous electrical rhythms.

People can also be asymptomatic.

The long-term effects of it after COVID are unknown, but the doctor says in general, most people heal fairly well.

There is a risk of sudden cardiac death from the condition though, and the doctor says this should be a wake-up call to folks who aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously.

“The severe side effects of this coronavirus can be very significant and for an active football player to develop myocarditis should be anything more than just a red flag.”

Dr. Vishal Parikh says people with myocarditis should take at least three months off from vigourous exercise and activity.

After passing some tests, a gradual return to play is the best way to get back on the field.