Doctor says Buffalo vaccine pop-up clinic promotes equitable healthcare

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 500 COVID-19 vaccines were brought in for the clinic at the Northwest Buffalo Community Center.

Registration was limited to people in the 14207 zip code.

Among those giving out shots was Doctor Raul Vazquez of Urban Family Practice, who says today’s clinic filled an important need for the Queen City.

“We’re promoting health equity with this. We’re taking the “Under” out of “Underserved” and I think it’s important. That’s why I went into medicine, and I think it’s important for us to do that.” Dr. Raul Vazquez, physician, Urban Family Practice

This was one of 16 pop-up clinics announced by New York State, including one Thursday in Allegany County.