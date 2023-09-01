BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A dog was killed and a person was seriously hurt in a house fire overnight on Edison Avenue.

It’s not clear how the fire started, but officials say it began on the second floor. Crews were at the scene just after Midnight. They say it caused an estimated $160,000 in damage.

The person who was injured was taken to ECMC. Officials also tell us a cat was rescued from the burning building.