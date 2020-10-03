Dog, two men rescued from overnight house fire on Pratt St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Fire officials tell News 4 a dog and two people were rescued during an overnight fire at 333 Pratt St.

Firefighters responded to the call just after 4:30 a.m.

Investigators say the fire started on the first floor of the two-story home.

According to officials, two men and a dog were trapped on the second floor when three Buffalo Police officers arrived at the scene.

The officers removed a section of a stockade fence to enter the backyard and then located a ladder to place up against a second-story bedroom window.

Fire officials tell us officers coaxed one of the men trapped inside to go down the later. The other man trapped inside then tossed the dog to the officers below.

Authorities say firefighters went up the ladder and assisted the second man down the ladder to safety.

Both men were taken to ECMC by ambulance and treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators estimate damages at $170,000, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.