Donations help local woman receive world-class care

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A young woman from Buffalo is now in Colorado, receiving world-renowned treatment, thanks to your generous donations.

29-year-old Chelsea Ellis was hit by a Buffalo Police cruiser that was headed to a call, back in April.

She was on a walk with a friend and suffered life-threatening injuries.

She’s fought through a brain injury, spinal fractures, pneumonia, and more to make it to where she is now.

Ellis left ECMC yesterday.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $250,000 so far, which is about half the cost of her care.

