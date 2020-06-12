Donations help local woman receive world-class care

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A young woman from Buffalo is now in Colorado, receiving world-renowned treatment, thanks to your generous donations.

29-year-old Chelsea Ellis was hit by a Buffalo Police cruiser that was headed to a call, back in April.

She was on a walk with a friend and suffered life-threatening injuries.

She’s fought through a brain injury, spinal fractures, pneumonia, and more to make it to where she is now.

Ellis left ECMC yesterday.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $250,000 so far, which is about half the cost of her care.