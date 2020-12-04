Donations to Oishei in memory of Josh Allen’s grandmother surpass $700K

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Bills Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Donations made in memory of Josh Allen’s grandmother have now surpassed $700,000.

Last month, on the day before the Buffalo Bills beat the Seattle Seahawks, the quarterback found out that his grandmother had passed away.

The Bills Mafia responded with overwhelming kindness, donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to Oishei Children’s Hospital in memory of Patricia Allen.

By December 4, that number had surpassed $700,000, thanks to more than 27,000 donations.

MORE | Oishei Children’s Hospital dedicates building wing to Josh Allen’s late grandmother, launches new fund

If you would like to make a donation, click/tap here.