Donor buys Fat Bob’s Smokehouse for Buffalo organization that helps people in need

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A generous donor is giving back to an organization in Buffalo that helps people in need.

That person bought meals from Fat Bob’s Smokehouse to feed 100 guests at the Society of Saint Vincent De Paul.

Fat Bob’s Smokehouse delivered the meals this morning and they were prepared volunteers at the society.

The society’s CEO says this is another example of people coming together to take care of one another.

The Society of Saint Vincent De Paul has served more than 24,000 meals since the pandemic began.

