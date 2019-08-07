Don’t go to Buffalo, warns Venezuelan government in critiquing U.S. gun violence

People protest a day after a massive blackout as they gather for a rally called by opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaido, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The lights were returning to life early Tuesday across Venezuela following a massive blackout a day earlier that crippled communications, froze the Caracas metro and snarled rush hour traffic, officials said. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Venezuela’s government, in the midst of ongoing hostility between it and the United States, this week issued a travel advisory to the U.S. for Venezuelans following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Amid U.S. sanctions and the freezing of its assets, it’s still a pointed statement from the Nicolás Maduro administration about U.S. culture and violence. Of note, among the places it specifically asks its citizens to avoid: Buffalo, New York.

The statement says Buffalo is among the 20 most dangerous cities in the world. It cites a Forbes report listing Buffalo as No. 10.

Buffalo’s crime rate has fallen steadily since the 1990s, along with the rest of the country, but with 30% of its residents below the poverty level, police are having difficulty driving the rate lower. Intensified gang sweeps helped reduce Buffalo’s murder rate to its lowest level in a decade last year. The 10 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities

The Venezuelan statement says the U.S. has an “inexcusable indiscriminate possession of firearms” and alleges that is encouraged by the federal government.

It does not name President Donald Trump. It does also blame “hatred against migrant populations, pronounced and executed from the supremacist elite who hold political power in Washington.”

The Trump administration and the Nicolás Maduro government have been at escalating odds all year, with Trump’s executive order this week freezing government assets also placing Venezuela on a short list with Cuba, North Korea, Syria and Iran.