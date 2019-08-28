DoorDash bringing McDonald’s to Buffalo customers

In this June 25, 2019 photo a sign is displayed outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. McDonald’s Corp. reports financial earnings on Friday, July 26. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those looking to get McDonald’s delivered to their doorstep are in luck.

DoorDash has been added as a McDelivery Partner here in the Queen City.

“At McDonalds, we’re always working to enhance our customer’s experience and offer new levels of convenience for our customers to get their favorite McDonald’s menu items whenever and wherever they want by dining in our newly modernized restaurants, on-the-go through mobile order and pay, the drive-thru, or McDelivery,” said Bill Garrett, McDonald’s senior vice president of operations. “Since we launched McDelivery in the U.S. in 2017, we have seen customers respond well to the convenience and are excited for our customers to have the choice to use DoorDash, which is available in all 50 states and reaches 80 percent of Americans.”

Now, customers in Buffalo can place orders on the DoorDash app or on DoorDash.com.

New DoorDash customers can use the code “DASHMCD” through September 9 for five dollars off their first McDonald’s order of $15 or more.