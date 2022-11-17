BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — DoorDash announced Thursday that it has activated its Severe Weather Protocol in Buffalo, Western New York, and Northern New York.

All DoorDash operations will be suspended from 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the following locations:

Buffalo

Cheektowaga

Niagara Falls

Lockport

Grand Island

Watertown

The suspension of operations comes ahead of the incoming snowstorm where heavy amounts of snowfall are expected across Western New York.

The company said the changes are being communicated with Dashers, merchants, and customers in the impacted areas.

A state of emergency was put in effect at 10 a.m. on Thursday and a travel advisory began at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The snowstorm is expected to last throughout the weekend.