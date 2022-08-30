BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were taken to ECMC after a double shooting Monday night in Buffalo.

Officials say it happened just before Midnight on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue. It’s not clear what led to the shooting, and no names related to the matter have been released.

When News 4 has more information, including any update on the severity of the victims’ injuries, we will share it here.