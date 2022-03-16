BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Mohawk Ramp in downtown Buffalo, is going to get a facelift and so much more, courtesy of Douglas Development.

Developer Douglas Jemal plans to repair the parking ramp, add apartments and retail space. The ramp coupled with his Simon Electric property will create what he calls the “Electric District.”

“You have to put Humpty Dumpty back together again. This was once a very active and vibrant area of the city,” said Jemal.

“We are in love with the city. We see a tremendous amount of potential. We’re very, very excited to get started on this great project.”

Jemal also plans to create an infrastructure fund that will be used for things like road and sidewalk repairs in that area.

“Douglas Development will be foregoing accepting any tax breaks or other public benefits to build this project,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. “They will be creating a fund that will be put back in this area of the city of buffalo.”