Douglas Jemal announced as new owner of Statler City

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Douglas Jemal, the owner of Douglas Development, has been announced as the next owner of Statler City.

The building was previously owned by local developer Mark Croce. His widow, Jessica, made the announcement of the building’s new ownership during a conference Thursday morning.

This past January, Mark Croce tragically died in a helicopter crash at age 58. The crash, which also took the life of his passenger, 63-year-old Michael Capriotto, occurred in central Pennsylvania.

Both men were business owners and residents of Orchard Park.

Both Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Common Council President Darius Pridgen spoke highly of Croce during the conference, where Pridgen referred to the developer as a “prophet.”

Brown called Croce “an early Buffalo and downtown Buffalo booster.”

In 2016, Jemal was announced as the new owner of what it now called Seneca One Tower.

Speaking during Thursday’s conference, he humbly wouldn’t refer to himself as Statler City’s new owner, but instead, its “caretaker.”

Praising Jemal, Jessica Croce showed her faith in the developer, saying he will be “taking Mark’s vision.”

In honor of Mark Croce’s contributions to Statler City, Mayor Brown announced that pending a vote, the portion of Genesee St. in front of the building will be renamed “Croce Way.”

