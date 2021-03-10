Douglas Jemal waiting for green light to acquire Hotel Henry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Real Estate Developer Douglas Jemal has his eyes on a number of historic properties throughout our city, but he has his fingers crossed on one in particular Hotel Henry.

Jemal told News 4, he hopes to obtain Hotel Henry and expects to have an answer soon.

Back in February, we reported Jemal looked into purchasing Hotel Henry after it shut its doors because of financial loss, caused by the pandemic.

The closing left many couples without a venue for their weddings.

Jemal says the board meets every 30 days and that a decision is coming.

“I believe they’re going to vote on it in the next 3-4 weeks. It’s every 30 days that they have their meetings, and their board will make their decision. But needless to say, I’m actively pursuing that as well. And developing the Richardson Olmsted Campus into residential.” Douglas Jemal, Douglas Development

Jemal is also looking into the Central Terminal, saying it’s one of the “Coolest buildings in the world.”