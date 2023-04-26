BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, the Downtown Bazaar officially opened its doors for dine-in and take-out services just in time for the lunch crowd.

The Bazaar will be open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., with the choice to order from Abyssina Ethiopian Cuisine, Nile River Restaurant, which serves Sudanese food, and Pattaya Street Food, which serves Burmese and Thai food. The remaining space is also filled for another restaurant, but it has not been announced or opened just yet.

According to Executive Director Carolynn Welch, they’re excited to be part of the revival of downtown, post-pandemic.

“We expect to be busy with returned office workers, theatergoers, and theater staffs, and all the people who know us and seek our delicious, memorable food and retails,” Executive Director Carolynn Welch said in a press release on the opening.

The West Side Bazaar closed last September when a fire took over the building early in the morning. 11 entrepreneurs were left with no place to run their businesses.

However, in the Downtown Bazaar, the Asian Boutique, formerly known as Gadget Bazaar, and Flavia’s Business, who were in the West Side Bazaar, will also be re-established in the new location.