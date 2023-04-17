BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Will the new Downtown Bazaar open today? Monday’s the scheduled date, but it’s looking like it’ll take a little longer.

According to the Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI), an issue with the fire suppression system is keeping the bazaar from opening.

“Our chefs and shop owners are eager to open but we await a date from our landlord when the code issues will be resolved,” WEDI wrote on Facebook. “We know this is frustrating but know that you want to support our business owners and hope you will make plans to visit the Downtown Bazaar in the near future.”

This past September, a devastating fire destroyed 11 businesses at the West Side Bazaar on Grant Street.

