Downtown health fair helps western New Yorkers live better

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Doctors are helping locals live a healthier life.

G-Health Enterprises took over parts of downtown Buffalo for an annual health fair.

The idea is to break down the barriers that stop people from seeing health care professionals.

Doctors say it’s all about making the region healthier.

“It’s a way to touch different types of data,” G-Health Enterprises CEO Dr. Raul Vazquez said. “So, we look at the data out here in the real world as sometimes inside an office, or in the hospital, and this might give us an insight into what should be different with healthcare.”

Doctors were on hand for common diseases, like high blood pressure, asthma and diabetes.

Also, cooks were available to teach people how to prepare healthier meals.