Gov. Cuomo: Sooner reopening of NY will be less costly, but more deadly Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Dozens of Buffalo firefighters, police officers have returned to work after fighting coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More Buffalo firefighters and police officers are returning to work after recovering from COVID-19.

Mayor Byron Brown says three officers and three firefighters are currently positive for the virus.

14 firefighters are on administrative leave as a precaution, but 38 have returned to work. 18 police officers are out on administrative leave, and 62 have returned to work.

Mayor Brown says there have been no interruptions in services.

