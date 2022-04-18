BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, wine lovers will unite at the Buffalo Wine Festival.
Featuring two dozen wineries, the event is happening Saturday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Franklin Street. Along with the wineries, a number of other vendors will be sharing their products and services, as well.
The event begins at 1 p.m. and goes until 9. To get tickets, click or tap here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.