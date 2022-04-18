BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, wine lovers will unite at the Buffalo Wine Festival.

Featuring two dozen wineries, the event is happening Saturday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Franklin Street. Along with the wineries, a number of other vendors will be sharing their products and services, as well.

The event begins at 1 p.m. and goes until 9. To get tickets, click or tap here.