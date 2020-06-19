Dr. Chow named President of the Board of Directors for Urgent Care Association

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local doctor was recently elected into a distinguished position.

Dr. Joseph Chow, the President of Western New York Immediate Care, was recently named President of the Board of Directors for the Urgent Care Association.

You’ve seen Dr. Chow many times over the years on Channel 4, providing insight on a variety of medical topics for viewers.

He’ll serve as president for the year of 2021.

The association oversees more than 3,000 urgent care facilities.

As president, he’ll help guide the board to educate urgent cares, and support their success.

The board has played a key role for its members over the past few months during this pandemic.

Dr. Chow is the first person from the Buffalo-area to be named president.

He says the Urgent Care Association is the largest, most notable trade association in urgent care.

It’s national and spreading internationally.