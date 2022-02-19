Dr. Eva Doyle holds book signing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dr. Eva Doyle, a Civil Rights icon in Buffalo, had a book signing today.

Doyle is a columnist for The Criterion and a retired Buffalo Public Schools teacher. Her book is called ‘Eye on History: The Golden Collection’ and it’s about African and African American history. This book is the latest in a series of 12. Dr. Doyle said she continues to find new information and thinks more books could be added to her collection in the near future.

“Although I’ve been writing history for 44 years, I constantly find new information, so I call it the Golden Collection, because every time I find something new, I feel like I’ve discovered gold.” she said. “And this book goes back 1,000 years ago, to the continent of Africa, and brings it back up today to what’s happening with African Americans in America at the present time.”

She signed books Saturday at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. If you’re interested in picking up a copy of the book, you can find it in all 37 libraries throughout Erie County.