Dr. Nancy Nielsen talks latest in the booster shot debate

(WIVB) — The debate over whether the general public will need a COVID booster shot has been confusing.

The White House, FDA and vaccine makers are not yet in agreement on whether the third shot is even necessary.

Today the FDA announced new data shows a third Pfizer shot will be both safe and necessary for most Americans.

This comes just two days before an FDA panel is set to vote on approving booster doses of the Pfizer shot.

News 4 was joined live by Dr. Nancy Nielsen. She’s a clinical professor at the Jacobs School of Medicine and was previously the Chief Medical Officer of Independent Health and the Western New York offices of the State Department of Health.