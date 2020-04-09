Dr. Roswell Park, IV, dies following battle with blood cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A beloved member of the Roswell Park and Buffalo State College communities has died.

Dr. Roswell Park, IV, whose great-grandfather founded the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, passed away on Wednesday following a 20-year battle with multiple myeloma.

Although the normal life expectancy for someone with this type of blood cancer could be as short as five years, Park was in remission for 13. In 2018, Park developed acute myeloid leukemia, which unfortunately recurred last month.

Park was Chair of the Walk of Life program since it began in 1997, and was a faculty member at Buffalo State College for 40 years. Up until his retirement this past December, Park served as Director of Individualized Studies.

Park’s wife of nearly 30 years, Debra, said this about when he learned of his diagnosis — “He was quiet for a few days, and then one day at breakfast, he said to me, ‘I will do everything I can to beat this, but I don’t want to live our lives as if I have cancer.’ And we never did. Even last week, he was planning vacations for us.”

Gifts in Park’s memory can be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.