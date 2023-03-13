BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A draft vision report of what to do with Houghton Conservation Area will be unveiled during a community meeting at the Machnica Center (1799 Clinton Street, Buffalo) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, during which community members will have the opportunity to provide feedback.

The Houghton Conversation Area encompasses about 25 acres of undeveloped land within Stachowski-Houghton Park in Buffalo’s Kaisertown neighborhood.

The city-affiliated trust tasked with managing the land said in a press release that it hopes to improve “access and trails” and “restore and preserve the natural ecosystem for generations to come.” No lights, structures, buildings or impervious surfaces like asphalt will be added to the conservation area.

Organizers are asking the public to take a short survey about the project and to register on EventBrite if they plan on attending.

A finalized vision report will be made public at a final meeting on Tuesday, April 4.