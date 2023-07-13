BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man accused of driving under the influence of a drug is facing multiple charges.
The Erie County District Attorney’s office pulled Alexander Wright, 44, over this past Saturday, when they say his vehicle was “unable to maintain its line.”
Along with that, they say the headlights were off. The stop happened on William near Sherman around 1:30 a.m. At the time, they say Wright appeared to have taken a handgun from the front passenger floorboard and placed it in the center console.
Buffalo police subsequently searched the vehicle, where officials say an illegal, loaded handgun, suspected cocaine, a phone with suspected cocaine residue and an open bottle of whiskey were found.
Wright, who’s now in custody without bail, is set to return to court for a felony hearing on Thursday morning. He faces the following charges:
- criminal possession of a weapon
- fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
- failure to keep right
- driving with no license plate affixed to the front end
- consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle
- inadequate headlights
If convicted of the highest charge against him, Wright could spend up to 15 years in prison.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.